Dirty DC blow away Brighton’s Concorde 2

DIRTY DC + TORQUE – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 28.5.21

The Concorde 2 has finally flung open its doors again for a few socially distanced gigs. It’s been a hell of a tough 12 months or so for our local venues, so it’s heart-warming to see them all opening up again in, albeit a restricted way for the time being.

Tonight, Dirty DC have come down to the coast to inject a well-needed dose of hard rock n roll to the all-seated crowd.

This show was scheduled to take place around Christmas, but due to the lockdown, like so many others, it never happened. Black Rabbit Productions managed to get them down to Brighton this evening for this fully seated, socially distanced rock n roll event. Let there be rock!

I’ve only ever seen one tribute band, and that was again here at the Concorde 2. That time it was Absolute Bowie, and I was pleasantly surprised, in fact blown away, so my hopes are running high for Dirty DC.

Kicking off the night to get the crowd warmed up are newcomers Torque, so new that this is their first actual gig. We have Connor Hill on lead guitar, Eddie Vos vocals and guitar, Josh Cook on Bass and Tom Wilde on the drums.

Torque are all-out balls to the wall rock, which is apparent to all with their opener, a cover of Skid Row’s ‘Slave To The Grind’. But these guys don’t just play covers. They manage to rattle through 7 numbers, four, self-penned plus three covers through the admittedly short set.

Highlights were their take of the Foo Fighters classic ‘Monkey Wrench’, which came on hard and heavy with plenty of crowd support and their own song ‘Dr Death’, which got the blood pumping through the veins.

For a first gig, Torque smashed it tonight.

The crowd have just enough time for a little more table service from the friendly and ever helpful bar staff, before we hear the first notes of ‘Shot In The Dark’ from AC/DC’s latest offering, the place explodes in light, and Brian Johnson (Chris Hill) and Angus Young (James Gould) fly into the frame. The latter running from one end to the other, a vast smile across his face.

Dirty DC have nailed not only the sound, but also the look. Angus, wearing his school uniform and Gibson SG slung over his shoulder, Johnson topped off with his trademark flat cap and the rest of the band dressed in the traditional rock outfit of t-shirt and jeans. Stage left on rhythm guitar, Danny Stretton to the right, Colin Broadhead on bass and Matty Bircher on drums make up the tireless rhythm section. Behind the band, a wall of Marshall cabs and a bell far above our heads. They’ve gone for attention to detail and managed to cram a stadium-like show into a venue of this size.

Hill’s vocals are like a man who’s smoked forty a day washed down with bourbon for his whole life, yes they’re that good, and to my untrained ears, he’s a dead ringer in the pipes department for Johnson. Stretton’s Angus is like a buzz bomb across the stage, hopping, spinning and jumping his way through every single song, all whilst pulling off the best damn guitar playing I’ve seen. After a few numbers, it’s hard to remember that these guys are, in fact, a tribute band as they are so damn good at what they do.

Dirty DC are more than good tonight; they are relentless throughout the nineteen song set and batter away any last defences of the crowd into an all-out sing and shout-a-long.

Every song is just an out and out anthem, and that’s just how they are delivered. With so many classics, it’s hard to pick a standout, but for me tonight, it would have to be the faultless renditions of ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’, ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ and the final number of the encore, ‘For Those About To Rock’ which came on like a steam train and knocked everyone down in its path. A fitting way to end the show and wring out every last drop of energy from the band and the crowd alike.

Dirty DC are so much more than a tribute or homage to AC/DC; they are an out of body experience and one act that any rock fan should check out; they’ll floor you!

Dirty DC will be back in Brighton on Saturday 30th October 2021, when they will be performing live at CHALK. Purchase your tickets HERE.

www.thedirtydc.com