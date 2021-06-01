Motorhome in link road layby angers councillors and residents

Councillors and residents have complained about a motorhome which they say has been parked in a layby for months in breach of the law.

The motorhome and other “associated” vehicles have been parked on the A293 Hangleton link road about 100 yards south of the A27 Brighton bypass for months, according to some.

Councillors said that trees, shrubs and other greenery appear to have been chopped down and burnt.

And the vehicle does not appear to have been lit at night as required by law on a layby on a road with a speed limit in excess of 30mph.

The set up is also said to have breached licensing rules for traders at the layby which restrict opening hours and ban overnight parking.

Conservative councillor Dawn Barnett, who represents Hangleton and Knoll, said: “Residents have been contacting me to complain. The police are meant to be having a caravan crackdown.

“The police and the council don’t want to know. Everyone’s making excuses. He (the occupant) said he’d move in a week or two. He’s taking the mickey. He’s been there for months. People are losing faith in the council.”

She said that bushes had been cut down and that there had been bonfires at the site.

Labour councillor Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade, said that he was alerted by residents in January.

Councillor Atkinson said: “I’ve been contacted about this van by a large number of North Portslade residents as they see it when they drive past every day.

“They are worried that the hedge is being damaged and that fires are being lit together with the fact that it’s a layby and lorries are unable to pull in if they need to.”

The council said: “We have served legal notices on two previous occasions for these vehicles to be moved. These notices were ignored.

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic we have been unable to secure court time to be able to follow up on this.

“However, we are pleased to say that the court has recently indicated that it will now be dealing with this.

“We are committed to making sure the occupant vacates the land as soon as we can legally do so.”

The council did not say how many pitches were available at the travellers site a few miles along the A27 over the past few months.

Officials have said that they were aware of a number of complaints about the motorhome and had advised residents to call Sussex Police on 101 to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour.