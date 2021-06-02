Bins set alight in park

Bins were set on fire in a park in Hove, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information after several bins were set on fire in Hove Park shortly before 9pm on Saturday 22 May.

“The fire service responded quickly to the incident.

“However, there was a risk that buildings within Hove Park may have also caught alight had the fires not been extinguished.

“The fires are being treated as deliberate and officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity.

“Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 47210082710.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”