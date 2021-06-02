Clinic announce first live tour in 9 years with opening night in Brighton

As a beacon of individuality and bohemianism, Clinic have few equals. Since their inception back in 1997, the Liverpudlian band have followed a unique set of parameters that has come to define the Clinic sound: a commitment to experimentation, a dedication to the craft of the song, and the rackety release of melodic noise.

Today, Clinic are pleased to share their brand new single ‘Fine Dining’. Their first new material since 2019’s ‘Wheeltappers And Shunters’ album, it sees the Grammy-nominated Liverpool-based duo take their music into a more electronic and euphoric direction.

Clinic say of the new song: “Fine Dining is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band’s love of the exotic and having a good time.”

Amidst pulsing synths and a disco drum, Clinic’s new track folds in a sense of 1970’s American Fantasy Drama that adds a poppier element to their distinctive sound. The video for ‘Fine Dining’ is directed by Emily Evans who heightens the unsettling tone set by the song’s lyrics: “A big slap up / No values… All into the void”.

Additionally, Clinic, the band who wore surgical masks before it was a matter of urgency, are pleased to announce their first live tour since 2012. The five date jaunt thankfully opens up here in Brighton with a performance at Patterns, which is located at 10 Marine Parade, BN2 1TL. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.

2021 live dates:

Wednesday 1st September – Patterns, Brighton

Thursday 2nd September – Exchange, Bristol

Monday 6th September – Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

Tuesday 7th September – Moth Club, London

Friday 10th September – Yes, Manchester

