Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White starts for England against Romania

Albion’s versatile defender and occasional midfielder Ben White starts for England against Romania at Middlesbrough.

The match kicks off at 5pm.

White will become only the fourth Albion player to start a match for England since 1925 – he came on as a substitute against Austria last Wednesday (2 June).

During that match he cleared an effort off the goal line and had a shot at goal which went narrowly wide.

He was possibly the first Albion player to have such an effort on goal since Tommy Cook against Wales 96 years ago.

No Albion player has ever scored for England.