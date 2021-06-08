editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Brighton samurai sword kidnapper hunted by police

Posted On 08 Jun 2021 at 3:32 pm
Police are hunting a Brighton man who was jailed for kidnapping a driver and threatening him with a samurai sword.

Clark Walker

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 8 June): “Police in Brighton are searching for Clark Walker, 35, who is wanted for recall to prison having breached the terms of his prison release licence.

“Walker, who is described as white, 5ft 7in, of medium build, with short brown hair, had been released from prison on licence in February 2021.

“(He was) part way through a sentence for kidnap imposed at Hove Crown Court in 2007 and is known to frequent the Brighton and Hove area.

“The probation service now requires his return to prison for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.

“If you see Walker, or know where he is, do not approach him but call the police on 999 or 101, quoting serial 706 of 12/04.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

The carjacking, in Ditchling Road, Brighton, happened 14 years ago close to where Walker was living at the time, in Bromley Road.

Five years ago, in January 2016, when he was living in Ditchling Rise, Walker helped try to cover up a horrific hit and run in Kemp Town.

Walker’s friend Adam McDermott, 33, a builder, of Vernon Terrace, Brighton, smashed into Andy Payne, who was 53 at the time, on the corner of Bristol Road into Montague Place.

The pair left Mr Payne for dead in the street in Montague Place but the crash was captured by security cameras.

Walker and McDermott, who was not even insured to drive the car, abandoned the badly damaged Fiat 500 just under a mile away in Madehurst Close, off Whitehawk Hill Road.

They tried to set fire to the vehicle, which belonged to McDermott’s girlfriend Robyn. They hoped to burn the evidence and make it look as though the car had been stolen.

McDermott was jailed for six and a half years and Walker, who admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice, for two and a half years.

In April 2018 the Court of Appeal upheld Walker’s appeal against his sentence and reduced his prison term to 10 months.

If the appeal by Sussex Police is successful, Walker will soon be heading back inside.

