County lines crack dealer jailed for peddling drugs in Brighton

Posted On 12 Jun 2021 at 7:29 pm
A “county lines” drug dealer has been jailed for three years for peddling heroin and crack cocaine in Brighton.

Bryan Godoy-Lojan

Bryan Godoy-Lojan, 24, was jailed Judge Jeremy Gold at Hove Crown Court after pleading guilty to drug dealing over several months in 2019.

Sussex Police said today (Saturday 12 June): “A man has been jailed following a Sussex Police investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Brighton.

“Bryan Godoy-Lojan, 24, of Avondale Square, Southwark, London, appeared at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday 2 June charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

“From July 2019 to January 2020, Godoy-Lojan was found to be operating a drug line under the name ‘Colombian Mitch’.

“Detectives linked him to a phone number used to carry out drug deals through telecoms analysis.

“Text messages revealed exchanges between ‘Colombian Mitch’ and people wanting to buy drugs.

“Through a series of searches conducted in relation to the investigation, significant quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were seized from addresses in Brighton.

“Several hundred pounds in cash was also recovered.

“Godoy-Lojan pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.”

Detective Constable Mark Pinder said: “Drug dealing will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and every day our officers are out in uniform and plain clothes working to keep this city safe.

“We’re pleased the court has recognised the impact of the defendant’s actions on the local community by serving him with a significant custodial sentence.

“The investigation is a continued effort by Sussex Police to robustly target and dismantle ‘county lines’ that are adversely affecting our communities.

“Anyone with information about drug dealing is urged to report it to us online or by calling 101 so we can take action.”

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
