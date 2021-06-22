BREAKING NEWS

Coronavirus cases soar in Brighton and Hove – mainly among 15 to 29-year-olds

Posted On 22 Jun 2021
The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has continued to soar but mainly among 15 to 29-year-olds.

The number of new cases in Brighton and Hove in the seven days to Friday 18 June stood at 335 compared with 217 in the seven days to Friday 11 June.

The rate rose from 74.6 to 115.2 for every 100,000 people.

In the seven days to Thursday 17 June stood at 322 compared with 186 in the seven days to Thursday 10 June.

In that week, the rate rose from 63.9 to 110.7 for every 100,000 people.

But among the 15 to 29 age group in Brighton and Hove, the rate soared to 311 for every 100,000 people. This is five times higher than the rate of 62.2 on Monday 31 May.

The next nearest age group, which has also shown a rising covid case rate, is 30 to 39-year-olds, with 86.5 for every 100,000 people.

Among 40 to 59-year-olds, the weekly rate is 38.4, and among 0 to 14-year-olds the rate has dropped to 21.4, down from 47.6 on Monday 31 May.

Over-60s recorded the lowest case rate in Brighton and Hove, with just 7.8 new cases of covid-19 for every 100,000 people.

This is the age group with the biggest vaccination take up so far although the local rate lags the national average.

More than 86,000 over-50s have now had at least one jab one – or almost 87 per cent of the total. The national average is more than 90 per cent.

Locally, the virus has been mentioned on just four people’s death certificates since the start of April.

In the same period there are not believed to have been any covid patients in intensive care or high dependency beds in the main hospitals in Brighton.

And since Easter, in early April, it is understood that the number of covid patients in hospital locally – even with mild symptoms – has not exceeded five at any point.

