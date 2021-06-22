Police appeal for help to find missing man last seen in Brighton

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing man who was last seen in Brighton at the weekend.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 22 June) that Grant Bronger, 29, was seen in the Kemp Town area on Sunday night.

The force said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of 29-year-old Grant Bronger who was last seen in the Kemp Town area of Brighton just after 10pm on Sunday 20 June.

“Grant is described as white, of medium build, about 5ft 10in, with dark medium-length hair, stubble and was wearing a white/grey jumper with black hoodie underneath, blue jeans and a camouflage patterned backpack.

“He has connections to the Brighton and Hove area.

“If you see him, please call police on 101, quoting serial 1505 of 20/06.”