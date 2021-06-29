Covid vaccine rates have nothing to do with how someone votes

Councillor Samer Bagaeen could have listed any number of reasons why covid vaccine take up is lower in wards like Brunswick and St Peter’s and North Laine than it is in wards like Patcham and Rottingdean.

A more transient population, higher levels of poverty, a higher proportion of harder to reach communities living in the city centre – all of these are linked to lower vaccination rates in many other urban areas in the country.

Instead, he has chosen to alight on the completely irrelevant fact that they are represented by Green councillors.

Vaccine delivery is overseen by our brilliant NHS and there’s nothing political about the decisions being made.

It is highly irresponsible to politicise such an important public health issue as vaccine take-up in this way.

It is also deeply insulting to the many agencies and individuals who have been working hard to drive up vaccine rates in these areas, with initiatives like the mobile vaccine clinics.

Brighton and Hove City Council, its leadership and staff should be proud of their work to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated against covid.

I hope everyone can continue to co-operate across political divides to back this city-wide effort, encourage the take up of vaccines and support the NHS in helping to keep us safe.

Caroline Lucas is the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion.