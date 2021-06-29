JoBoxers to play their first live show in 35 years and it’s going to be in Brighton

The original JoBoxers line up are set to make their long and eagerly awaited return when they play their first live shows in nearly thirty five years in November 2021.

The original and only line up of Dig Wayne (vocals), Rob Marche (guitar), Dave Collard (keyboards), Chris Bostock (bass), and Sean McLusky (drums) will kick off the tour in Brighton on Tuesday the 2nd of November at Concorde 2. The five-date run will also take in Liverpool, Colchester and Bristol together with a London show at The 100 Club on Oxford Street on Thursday the 5th of November.

Formed in 1982 from the embers of punk innovators Subway Sect, the JoBoxers emerged from the London club scene with the debut single ‘Boxerbeat‘ which peaked at Number 3 in the UK singles chart. They toured with Madness on their Rise and Fall dates and released ‘Just Got Lucky‘ which once again hit the UK Top 10 and also climbed into the Top 40 in America – the single was later to feature in both ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ and ‘Just My Luck’ films.

Heavily influenced by swing, rockabilly, northern soul, funk, rhythm & blues and bluebeat, the band released their Top 20 debut album ‘Like Gangbusters’ which included their next hit single ‘Johnny Friendly‘.

After touring the world extensively for the next three years JoBoxers released one more album and then decided to call it a day in 1985. But now they’re back………….

Live dates:

2nd Nov Concorde 2, Brighton

3rd Nov The Cavern, Liverpool

4th Nov Arts Centre, Colchester

5th Nov The 100 Club, London

6th Nov Fiddlers, Bristol

Purchase your tour tickets at www.joboxers.net and the Brighton concert date tickets can also be acquired HERE and HERE.