Brighton and Hove Albion sign ‘wonderkid’ from Benfica
Brighton and Hove Albion look to be strengthening their attacking options with the signing of a talented teenager described by one newspaper as a “wonderkid”.
The club have sealed a two-year deal with 19-year-old Jeremy Sarmiento from the Portuguese side Benfica.
Albion said this afternoon (Friday 2 July): “Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento from Portuguese side Benfica on a two-year deal on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.
“The former England Under-17 international came through the ranks with Charlton Athletic before signing for Benfica in 2018.
“The 19-year-old attacking player will join up with Andrew Crofts’ under-23s, who returned for pre-season last week.”
Crofts, the Albion under-23s coach, said: “We are delighted that we are able to bring a player like Jeremy in, who we’ve watched extensively during his time with both Charlton and Benfica.
“The pathway we have in place was a big factor in Jeremy choosing us ahead of many suitors, which is of huge credit to the academy and first-team staff.
“We look forward to welcoming Jeremy and seeing him in action with the under-23s in the near future.”
