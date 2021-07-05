Labour call for Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes to be scrapped
Labour councillors are calling for the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road to be scrapped after the council consulted residents.
The temporary lanes were put in just over a year ago during the first lockdown when few cars were on the road and people were told not to use public transport.
They have proved divisive, with petitions for and against gathering thousands of signatures.
But questions there were about where some of the cycle lane’s supporters lived and Brighton and Hove City Council has since brought in new guidelines to protect the integrity of petitions.
This evening (Monday 5 July) the Labour group of councillors said that they intended to demand that the council’s Green administration scrap the temporary Old Shoreham Road lanes.
The party had previously called for a meaningful consultation on the cycle lanes and, having seen some of the draft findings, Labour members want the cycle lane to be removed.
The party said: “Residents have made their voices heard and the full findings of the consultation will be published in a report to go before the upcoming special meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee later this month.
“Labour are keen to ensure there is more active travel infrastructure built around the city. However, the party have always been clear that residents must be the drivers of any transport changes – and their opinions must be respected.
“Labour have suggested an alternative cycle route in Portland Road or Church Road, in lieu of the current lanes in Old Shoreham Road which have caused considerable congestion and headaches for local residents.”
Councillor Gary Wilkinson, who speaks for the Labour opposition on the environment, transport and sustainability, said: “While the Greens wished to plough on ahead with extending the Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes, Labour called for a halt to allow for meaningful consultation with residents.
“Having seen the draft findings from that consultation, Labour feel residents have made their feelings clear and want the temporary cycle lane scrapped.
“We stand with residents in calling on the Green minority administration to remove the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road and scrap the planned extension in favour of looking at alternative routes.
“By scrutinising the council and bringing residents into the discussion, Labour’s constructive opposition means we can put a stop to the congestion in Old Shoreham Road and see the temporary cycle lane removed.
“The ideological positions of the other parties on this issue have always been clear – the Greens dislike drivers and the Tories dislike cyclists.
“Labour, the only party capable of bringing the city together, chose not to be driven by dogma but to involve residents and let them decide.”
10 Comments
Labour showing their true colours finally as a party of motorists with no interest in climate or children’s safety – utterly unsurprising but still disappointing.
Do I detect an upset Green?
Afraid not. I’ve voted Labour the last 3 local elections because I trusted what they said – more fool me. The pledges they made which gained my vote turned out to be complete lies so I have no trust left in them.
I and many other residents will definately vote labour who have at last seen common sense.Now get rid of the seafront cycle lanes . Suggest the next Council elections to be planned during the summer holidays so students will no longer vote and ruin our city .
I’m afraid you’re mistaken if you think this is caused by students – students primarily vote labour and represent a tiny minority of the voters and don’t live in the wards these cycle lanes are in. Hollingdean and Stanmer plus Moulsecoomb and Bevendean are the main student wards which elected 5 labour and 1 green last election.
You do realise it was Labour that was in ‘power’ when these lanes were introduced don’t you? Or have you forgotten that minor fact?
Yes they were in power – I don’t dispute that. Labour just seem entriely confused what they’re for.
It’s astonishing that Gary Wilkinson has discerned what all residents in the city think when he can’t even be bothered to read emails from his own constituents.
Well well well. Finally Labour has decided to be a plausible opposition to the Green jihadists. Thets gonna upset some of the Sustrans Party councillors!
I never thought I would be agreeing with Labour, but for once they are right. Those cycle lanes are serving no purpose whatsoever. They are causing more damage to the environment with higher levels of pollution, and chaotic, confusing and often dangerous traffic situations. The silly poles, separating them from vehicles are a hideous eyesore. They should be scrapped immediately. And the Greens with them!