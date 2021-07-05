Labour call for Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes to be scrapped

Labour councillors are calling for the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road to be scrapped after the council consulted residents.

The temporary lanes were put in just over a year ago during the first lockdown when few cars were on the road and people were told not to use public transport.

They have proved divisive, with petitions for and against gathering thousands of signatures.

But questions there were about where some of the cycle lane’s supporters lived and Brighton and Hove City Council has since brought in new guidelines to protect the integrity of petitions.

This evening (Monday 5 July) the Labour group of councillors said that they intended to demand that the council’s Green administration scrap the temporary Old Shoreham Road lanes.

The party had previously called for a meaningful consultation on the cycle lanes and, having seen some of the draft findings, Labour members want the cycle lane to be removed.

The party said: “Residents have made their voices heard and the full findings of the consultation will be published in a report to go before the upcoming special meeting of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee later this month.

“Labour are keen to ensure there is more active travel infrastructure built around the city. However, the party have always been clear that residents must be the drivers of any transport changes – and their opinions must be respected.

“Labour have suggested an alternative cycle route in Portland Road or Church Road, in lieu of the current lanes in Old Shoreham Road which have caused considerable congestion and headaches for local residents.”

Councillor Gary Wilkinson, who speaks for the Labour opposition on the environment, transport and sustainability, said: “While the Greens wished to plough on ahead with extending the Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes, Labour called for a halt to allow for meaningful consultation with residents.

“Having seen the draft findings from that consultation, Labour feel residents have made their feelings clear and want the temporary cycle lane scrapped.

“We stand with residents in calling on the Green minority administration to remove the temporary cycle lane in Old Shoreham Road and scrap the planned extension in favour of looking at alternative routes.

“By scrutinising the council and bringing residents into the discussion, Labour’s constructive opposition means we can put a stop to the congestion in Old Shoreham Road and see the temporary cycle lane removed.

“The ideological positions of the other parties on this issue have always been clear – the Greens dislike drivers and the Tories dislike cyclists.

“Labour, the only party capable of bringing the city together, chose not to be driven by dogma but to involve residents and let them decide.”