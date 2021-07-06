Ikea abandons Lancing store plans



Ikea has abandoned its plans to build a superstore at site just off the A27 in Lancing.

The Swedish furniture giant was set to start building a new store at the New Monks Farm site, near the Amex’s training ground.

After several years, final planning permission was granted last year for a major development, including hundreds of homes and a new exit from the A27.

A condition restricted work starting on the Ikea store until the homes were completed, and with the first ones going on sale this year, it was expected work would start soon.

But today, Ikea said that changing market conditions meant it would not be progressing as planned, and instead the land would be sold.

Richard Rands, market expansion manager at IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “This has not been an easy decision to make.

“Today, we are operating in an incredibly fast-changing retail environment and customer shopping habits aren’t as they once were.

“Although we know that there is great potential in Sussex, we no longer believe that an IKEA store on the outskirts of Lancing is the optimum way to reach customers in the region.

“We understand this news may disappoint some and we remain committed to serving customers in Lancing in the best possible way, through both our online offer and home delivery service, as well as our remote selling and planning facilities.”