Ikea abandons Lancing store plans

Posted On 06 Jul 2021 at 10:46 am
Ikea has abandoned its plans to build a superstore at site just off the A27 in Lancing.

The Swedish furniture giant was set to start building a new store at the New Monks Farm site, near the Amex’s training ground.

After several years, final planning permission was granted last year for a major development, including hundreds of homes and a new exit from the A27.

A condition restricted work starting on the Ikea store until the homes were completed, and with the first ones going on sale this year, it was expected work would start soon.

But today, Ikea said that changing market conditions meant it would not be progressing as planned, and instead the land would be sold.

Richard Rands, market expansion manager at IKEA UK and Ireland, said: “This has not been an easy decision to make.

“Today, we are operating in an incredibly fast-changing retail environment and customer shopping habits aren’t as they once were.

“Although we know that there is great potential in Sussex, we no longer believe that an IKEA store on the outskirts of Lancing is the optimum way to reach customers in the region.

“We understand this news may disappoint some and we remain committed to serving customers in Lancing in the best possible way, through both our online offer and home delivery service, as well as our remote selling and planning facilities.”

  1. Max 6 July 2021 at 12.08pm Reply

    Sad though I am not to have an Ikea closer than Croydon, this could be good news for horse riders, wheelchair users, people with buggies, pedestrians and people cycling because the dangerous changes planned for the road crossings may not now be going ahead.

  2. Christopher Hawtree 6 July 2021 at 1.46pm Reply

    This is pleasing news. Am upside of these times is that people are losing a taste for these sheds, such as those which line the Old Shoreham Road. Amazes me that people spend so much on Ikea items which they then have to assemble. Much better to buy furniture from such places as the Martlets. Furniture buyers of the world unite. You have nothing to lose buy your allen keys.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

