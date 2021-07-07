Cycle lanes future should not be decided by just three councillors

On Tuesday 21 July, just three councillors – one from each of the three parties that are represented on Brighton and Hove City Council – are to decide all of the big cycle lane questions that have divided residents locally over the past year.

A meeting that should take hours is to be compressed into a fraction of that time, with just a few people speaking and a handful watching at home.

While my shoulders are broad enough to take such a decision, as one of the three councillors, it just doesn’t feel right.

The cycle lane debate/debacle affects all of us in the city to some degree and should therefore involve as many residents as possible.

On the table for discussions are four key cycle routes – the most controversial of which are the Kingsway and Old Shoreham Road cycle lanes. The other two are in Western Road and on the A23.

Also for discussion, slipped in at the last minute, is the possibility of a park and ride scheme in Westdene.

Debate on these controversial topics has raged for over a year now with numerous petitions being submitted to the council and various principled protests being held.

Public involvement at this latest stage is all the more important given the way in which respondents were not given a fair opportunity to express dissatisfaction when filling out the council’s own consultation.

The Conservative group wishes to see the meeting immediately revamped to include all 10 members of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, along with as many members of the public as possible.

If a democratic approach is not embraced, we will have little choice but to call an emergency general meeting of the council and go from there.

Whatever form that it takes, the meeting will be interesting. We go into the meeting knowing that the Labour group has reversed its position on the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane after much cajoling from me and Conservative colleagues.

They now wish to see the cycle lanes removed – only six months of increased traffic and pollution too late.

Some will welcome the change but all will see it as an unprincipled U-turn rather than the adoption of any sort of principled position.

I will be making clear the Conservative position on the various components of the meeting over the coming days.

As a keen cyclist, I can’t help but feel that the Green administration has let the city down in a big way by introducing change in the most divisive way possible.

I am confident that a more grown-up approach to improve cycling facilities could have been found – one that did not involve upsetting a majority of residents in Brighton and Hove.

Coucillor Robert Nemeth speaks for the Conservatives on Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.