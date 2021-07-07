Radidas announce free entry Brighton concert

RADIDAS have announced that they will be playing a free entry show at The Green Door Store in Brighton on Tuesday 10th August 2021. Support will come from Demonstrations and Polite Bureaux.

The doors swing open at 7pm and the event will run until 10:30pm. Punters must be aged 18 or over.

RADIDAS are an electronic dance duo based in Brighton. Their sound can only be described as an Ibiza sunrise sound-tracked by the Cocteau Twins, infused with infectious pop melodies. Their thumping bass, 909 kicks, and atmospheric synths create a totally unique and immersive sound. By infusing contemporary dance with underground psychedelia, RADIDAS have a futuristic take on modern disco.

RADIDAS kick it up a notch for 2021 by setting aside their live drum and guitar setup, focusing the sound more towards their electronic roots. Favouring drum machines, samplers and synthesizers to help realize their vision and bring their futuristic disco vibe. Check out their sounds on their Bandcamp page.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed a live set by RADIDAS back in January 2019, where we observed the following:

“These lads are a classic case of they don’t look like the music they play, especially in the case of drummer Joe, who one may believe resides behind the kit of a heavy rock or death metal band. In fact they creatively infuse contemporary dance music with underground psychedelia in order to create their unique and fresh vibrant sound. Listening to them can send you from thinking about comparisons with the Dr Who theme to the Cocteau Twins and across to The Horrors and the chillin’ out sounds heard during the early mornings in sunny Ibiza. Based on this gig I would seriously add to that aforementioned list the sounds akin to the wonderful 808 State and Herbie Hancock. They are unique and totally immersive and we would love to see them play live again”.

Find out more about RADIDAS by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Demonstrations are a Brighton based alternative dark guitar pop three-piece consisting of Luke (vocals/guitar), Jess (bass) and Callum (drums/programming), who combine eclectic influences of 80s synth new wave and indie rock.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team saw the band perform live just before the initial first covid lockdown, where we stated the following:

“Although difficult to pinpoint, the Demonstrations sound was a decent blend of a modern take on indie post punk coupled with a slight noise rock element. I could certainly hear the bass sounds, which were heading towards giving Jah Wobble a run for his money, and there were elements of Joy Division and Iggy Pop. Although my colleague Richie made the observation in his review of another performance by the band, stating “It reminds me of the glory days of XTC”.

Check out their sounds on their Bandcamp page.

Also on the bill is Polite Bureaux which was set in Bradford, West Yorkshire by Joe Smith as a collaboration project intent on working with different people with different sounds. There is some new music on its way!