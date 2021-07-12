Health chiefs urge young adults to have jab as covid numbers surge

Brighton and Hove health chiefs are urging young adults to have their coronavirus vaccinations as the number of new cases continues to surge.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “In the seven days up to Sunday 4 July, we had 1,275 confirmed new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove – up from 691 cases the previous week.

“This is a 84.5 per cent increase on the previous week, equivalent to a weekly rate of 438.3 per 100,000 residents.”

The rate was more than double the south east average of 192.9 cases for every 100,000 people and significantly higher than the average rate for England which was 275.6.

The council said: “Locally, cases have risen fastest in young people so we’re asking all 18 to 29-year-olds to take a symptom-free PCR test at one of our two new testing sites.

“This will let you know if you have the virus so you can self-isolate and help break the chain of transmission.

“If you do have a positive covid test result, you can apply for financial help if you’ll lose pay by having to self-isolate.

“Practical or wellbeing support from our community hub is also available to help with everyday domestic tasks and support you with how you might be feeling.”

One of the testing sites – a bus by the Peace Statue on Hove seafront – was the subject of a protest yesterday (Sunday 11 July).

The bus was due to return from noon until 7pm today (Monday 12 July) while another testing site was due to start from 10am in Jubilee Square next to the library.

The council added: “Not everyone in the city is vaccinated yet (and) there are still vulnerable people who could become very unwell if they get covid.

“If covid rates are allowed to rise, there is a risk of new variants developing. Cases are rising fastest in people aged 18 to 29.

“Many bars, cafés, restaurants and pubs in the city have had to close in the last few weeks and more are at risk of needing to because of staff in those age groups either contracting covid or having to self-isolate.”

Brighton and Hove director of public health Alistair Hill urged people to have their first vaccinations now and their second after eight weeks.

He said: “The vaccine programme is a fantastic success and is weakening the link between infection, serious illness and people having to go to hospital.

“So I say to everyone who hasn’t had their first vaccination, please go and do this as soon as possible.

“Convenient, no-appointment, no-documentation vaccination sessions are open now every day in Brighton and Hove.

“From Monday 12 July, drop-in sessions will be open at the Brighton Centre as well as other mobile locations.

“And, if you had your first vaccination eight weeks ago and are waiting to get your second, you can also do this now at the no-appointment, no-documentation vaccination sessions.

“Text your friends and family to support them to get their vaccinations too.

“All the details of these sessions can be found at www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/get-my-jab.”