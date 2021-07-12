Hunt sabs in court for disrupting pheasant shoot

Two hunt saboteurs have been charged with interrupting a legal pheasant shoot at a Brighton farm.

Melissa Page, 30 and Daniel Howell, 50, are charged with trespassing on Waterhall Farm on 17 December last year and approaching game shooters and shouting abuse at them.

The charge says they did this in order to obstruct or disrupt a commercial driven game shoot.

Powell, of Shanklin Road, Brighton and Howell, of Olivette Street, Wandsworth, have pleaded not guilty and are now awaiting trial.

At a case management hearing at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday, the trial date was set for 6 and 7 December.