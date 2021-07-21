BREAKING NEWS

Nick Cave announces Brighton concert as part of UK tour with Warren Ellis

Posted On 21 Jul 2021
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced an Autumn 2021 tour of the UK.

In their first ever tour as a duo, Cave and Ellis will play 20 shows across the UK this September and October, following the release of their acclaimed album ‘Carnage’, which you can purchase/listen to HERE. They will be performing live at the Brighton Dome on 10th October 2021.

While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, ‘Carnage’ is the first entire album of songs the pair have released.

‘Carnage’ album by Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Cave and Ellis’ creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, ‘Let Love In’, before going on to join the band as a full-time member. The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

Tickets on sale Friday 23 July, 10am at nickcave.com

Please ensure you comply with all entry requirements of the venue to ensure that you are COVID-safe and please do not attend if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Brighton Dome will host the local concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – UK tour 2021:

2 September The Lighthouse, Poole
4 September Fairfield Halls, Croydon
5 September Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
7 September Stoke, Regent Theatre
8 September Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
10 September Opera House, Blackpool
12 September Regent Theatre, Ipswich
14 September New Theatre, Oxford
15 September St George’s Hall, Bradford
17 September Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
20 September Playhouse, Edinburgh
23 September City Hall, Sheffield
24 September Sage, Gateshead
27 September Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
29 September Globe, Stockton
1 October De Montford Hall, Leicester
2 October Symphony Hall, Birmingham
6 October Royal Albert Hall, London
7 October Royal Albert Hall, London
10 October Dome, Brighton

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ new album Carnage is out now.

“Carnage will be our greatest lockdown album” The Telegraph ★★★★★
“Master craftsmen at the peak of their powers” NME ★★★★★
“This is simply a gift” Evening Standard ★★★★★
“The firebrand returns” The Observer ★★★★★
“A triumph of impossibly rich songwriting” The Guardian ★★★★★

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will headline European festivals and own shows in Summer 2022.

Tour flyer

Categories

