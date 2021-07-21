Suspected drug dealer in custody after high speed police chase

Police were on patrol on the A259 at Brighton seafront shortly before 10.30am on Sunday (July 18) when they attempted to stop the driver of a blue Citroen C4 hire car.

An officer approached the vehicle, but the driver then drove away at speed towards the Sea Life centre roundabout, opposite Brighton Palace Pier.

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit pursued the vehicle, and during the incident the driver discarded a mobile phone and a pink plastic carrier bag from the vehicle.

The carrier bag was recovered by officers and inside it they found a box containing cannabis and amphetamines.

According to court papers, the chase went through Church Street, Spring Gardens, North Road, Queens Road, Upper Gloucester Road, Buckingham Road, Alfred Road, Alexandra Villas, Dyke Road, Clifton Hill, Windlesham Avenue and Osmond Road.

Four minutes later the driver stopped the vehicle in Hove and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Following enquiries by the Brighton Investigations team, the suspect was further arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis and amphetamines with intent to supply, driving without insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Halmat Mohammed Jabar, 25, of The Crestway, Brighton, was charged with all the above offences by police and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 16.