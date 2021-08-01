Public appeal over racist outburst on bus prompts suspect to come forward

A bus passenger suspected of hurling racist abuse in Brighton has contacted police after a public appeal to identify him.

Sussex Police said today (Sunday 1 August): “Police have identified a man who was sought in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence on a bus in Western Road, Brighton, on Monday 31 May.

“A public appeal for his identity had been issued by police.

“The man has been in contact with the police and inquiries are continuing.”

Last week the force issued a picture of the suspect and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

At the time, Sussex Police said: “Police have released this image of a man sought in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence.

“The incident occurred on the number 1 Brighton and Hove Buses bus heading west along Western Road, Brighton, at around 7.20pm on Monday 31 May.

“The suspect is alleged to have used a number of racially aggravated expletives towards the victim, who had been speaking with the bus driver about a separate matter.”