Weather alert warns of risk of thunderstorms

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could come to Brighton and Hove this afternoon, the Met Office is warning.

The city is right on the edge of an area for which a weather warning has just been issued, running from now until 11pm tonight.

However, the risk is low, and the Met Office’s standard forecast says there is just a 10% chance of rain all day.

The warning says: “Heavy showers already affecting the south and east of the Isle of Wight will become more widespread across the warning area through the afternoon, with some thunderstorms also developing.

“These may be quite slow-moving and last for an hour or two. Some torrential downpours are possible with a few places seeing 50 mm of rain or more within a few hours.

“Lightning and hail are also additional hazards.”