Hove roofer banned for drink driving

A roofer from Hove has been banned from the road after being caught drink riving on the A23 last month.

Curtis Seaward, 28, of Lorna Road, Hove, was also landed with a four-figure bill after being ordered to pay a total of £1,361, including a fine and costs.

He was arrested on the A23 at Albourne on Thursday 8 July during the annual summer crackdown on drink and drug driving by Sussex Police.

Seaward, who was at the wheel of a blue Renault Clio, was found to have 90 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He appeared before Crawley magistrates on Thursday 22 July and pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay a fine of £1,166.

The bench also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £110 and prosecutions costs of £85.

He was one of 279 people who were arrested during the annual summer crackdown by Sussex Police which lasted from Friday 11 June to Sunday 11 July.

Of those, 24 were from Brighton and Hove, while 32 of the arrests were made in Brighton and Hove.

The number is slightly higher than the 22 people from Brighton and Hove who were arrested during the month-long annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

There were 212 arrests in all, and 44 of those were drivers who were caught on the roads of Brighton and Hove from Tuesday 1 December to Friday 1 January.