Police share new picture of man suspected of Brighton attack

A new picture has been published of a man suspected of inflicting life-changing injuries on another man in the centre of Brighton.

Sussex Police has published a number of pictures of the suspect and urged him to hand himself in.

Anyone who recognises the man is also asked to contact police.

The force said: “Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with a serious assault in Brighton.

“The victim, a 35-year-old man from London, was left with life-changing injuries following the incident in North Street about 10.20pm on Thursday 22 July.

“If you recognise this man, or if this is you, we would urge you to come forward.

“Or, if you witnessed the assault, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1633 of 22/07.”