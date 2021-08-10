Man, 27, held after armed police respond to call-out to Portslade

A 27-year-old man was arrested after armed police responded to a call-out to a busy Portslade street yesterday lunchtime (Monday 9 August).

Sussex Police said today: “Police responded to a report of a criminal damage in Church Road, Portslade at 12.45pm on Monday (9 August).

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and he remains in custody for questioning.

“This incident is being treated as isolated and there’s not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened can report online or call 101, quoting 517 of 09/08.”