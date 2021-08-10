Travellers set up camp just off A23 Brighton

Travellers have set up camp in Surrenden Field, just off the A23 in Brighton.

They were reported to have pitched up between 8pm and 8.30pm last night (Monday 9 August).

One neighbour said that they were the same caravans and cars that were previously in the grounds of nearby Patcham Place.

A group of travellers set up camp by the grade II* listed building, in London Road, on Wednesday last week (4 August).

Patcham Place was a youth hostel but has since become the home of KSD Support Services although the freehold belongs to Brighton and Hove City Council.

It is also a short distance from the official St Michael’s Way travellers site, just off the A27 at Patcham.

Sussex Police were reported to have had a presence at Patcham Place at about 6pm last Wednesday.

Police were also reported to have been called to Surrenden Field after the latest unauthorised encampment.

Neighbours were concerned that the site is unsuitable for camping and is a water catchment for the Brighton area.

The official traveller site has 12 permanent caravan pitches and 21 transit pitches, where caravans can be kept for up to three months.

All the transit pitches have access to water and electricity and the site includes a communal shower block.