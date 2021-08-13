Brighton and Hove Albion team up with NHS to urge fans to have jab

Brighton and Hove Albion have teamed up with the local NHS to encourage football fans to have their coronavirus vaccination.

The move comes as the club returns to Premier League action and with the covid-19 vaccination programme now open to everyone over 18.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “All adults can now have their free vaccination and the Seagulls are keen to make sure all of their fans have received this vital protection.

“Not only will it protect you, your friends and family, but it also means people can enjoy the football this summer.

“When football returns to the Amex on Saturday 21 August, fans will be asked for proof of their covid vaccination or a negative LFT (lateral flow test) along with all Premier League clubs this season.”

Albion defender Adam Webster said: “Please remember to go and get your vaccines. It’s our way out of the pandemic and hopefully will get things back to normal.”

The club’s chief executive Paul Barber said: “We are delighted to have the stadium full again. The most important thing is people stay safe – and we have a responsibility to keep people safe.

“The best way supporters can help us to do that is by getting fully vaccinated, having both jabs, as we anticipate fans will be required to demonstrate their covid status, which is likely to include vaccination details, to get entry to football stadiums up and down the country this season.

“What we want is to do is work together with our supporters to avoid a series of local outbreaks that are traced back to the stadium or other mass events which could lead to the stadium capacity being cut or even matches being played behind closed doors.

“We also need to protect our staff and provide them with as safe an environment as possible in which to work and, of course, we cannot open the stadium if members of our staff are unavailable.

“The way fans can really help us achieve that is by getting both doses of the vaccine.”

Amy Galea, executive lead for the Sussex covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “We are delighted to team up with the Albion as the football club is such a key part of Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area.

“More and more people are continuing to come forward to have their first vaccine and we want everyone to know it is never too late.

“If you have not had yours yet, please do. There are hundreds of vaccines available in the city every day.

“You can walk in at the Brighton Centre, come to one of the walk in sessions at Brighton Racecourse or a pop up session – or book by calling 119 or search for the national booking system.”

Full details of walk in vaccination sessions can be found on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.

The CCG added: “Don’t forget, you can easily share your covid-19 vaccination status by downloading the NHS App.

“Once fully vaccinated, the details of your vaccinations will be securely stored on your NHS App and will be available two weeks after your second vaccination.”