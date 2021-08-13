BREAKING NEWS

Hove business centre owner tries again with plan for flats

Posted On 13 Aug 2021
The owner of a business centre in Hove has submitted a second planning application in the hope of converting it into flats.

The Gemini Business Centre in Hove

Glenhazel Limited wants to convert the Gemini Business Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, from offices into 42 flats.

The company has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council for a mix of eight studios, 21 one-bed flats and 13 two-bedroom flats.

The company submitted plans to convert the building into 48 flats in 2019 but its proposal was rejected.

The previous application was turned down on appeal in December 2019, by planning inspector Christopher Miell on highway safety grounds.

He cited the effect of vehicle movements in Old Shoreham Road and a lack of on-site parking.

In the new application, a transport statement provided by Waterman Infrastructure and Environment concluded that residents would make up to 289 two-way journeys a day.

The latest plans indicate that there would be indoor spaces for 11 cars in a ground-floor car park, including one car club space, one disabled space and two visitors spaces.

Parking spaces at the front of the building would be removed and repaced by a loading bay for deliveries.

The transport statement said: “The site is in a highly sustainable location in transport terms, being in a close proximity to a number of walking, cycling and public transport links, being identified as falling within a ‘key public transport corridor’.

“The site benefits from a bus stop served by a high-frequency bus service which is within a short walk, as well as being served by two rail stations within an approximately 15-minute walk.

“The site is therefore well located to promote sustainable travel.”

The plans also include long-stay parking for 42 bikes and short-stay spaces for 14 bikes on the ground floor.

To see the planning application and comment, search for BH2021/02746 on the council’s website.

