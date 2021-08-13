BREAKING NEWS

Mutations Festival is back in Brighton featuring 100 acts!

Posted On 13 Aug 2021
Mutations Festival is back for 2021!

The festival will run in Brighton from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th November and will feature music performances from 100 of the most exciting, inspirational and relevant artists, performing over the four exuberant days.

These events will be happening at no less than eleven of Brighton’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues. These are Chalk / The Old Market / Patterns / Green Door Store / The Hope and Ruin / The Latest Music Bar / Komedia / The Brunswick / The Prince Albert / The Folklore Rooms / Backstage.

(Above) Event flyer, (bottom left ) Jacko Hooper outside The Folklore Rooms, (bottom right) CHALK (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Acts appearing include An, Baxter Dury, Beak>, Ross From Friends, This is the Kit, Working Men’s Club and more.

Born in 2015, the genre melting Mutations 001 set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019 saw a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as Mutations 002 evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. Arriving at any place and at any time, Mutations Festival is an ever evolving and unforeseen meeting of like minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

With a passionate belief that all customers should be able to enjoy the festivals headline acts, Mutations Festival 2021 is structured such that the festival uses lower capacity venues, but more of them, during the day, as the afternoon progresses the number of venues being used reduces and the capacities increase, culminating in the evening with one single headline stage each day where all customers can enjoy the final acts of the night.

(Top left) The Old Market, (top right) The Hope And Ruin, (bottom left) Green Door Store, (bottom right) Patterns (pics Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Performing over Mutations Festival weekend, with more to still be announced, are:

Thursday 4th November 2021:
THIS IS THE KIT
BILL RYDER-JONES / ROZI PLAIN / WILLY MASON / AK PATTERSON / CLARA MANN / HOLIDAY GHOSTS / HOLLY MACVE / JACKO HOOPER / MOLLY PAYTON / ROSEHIP TEAHOUSE / SOMEONE / WHITE FLOWERS.

Friday 5th November 2021:
BAXTER DURY
BILLY NOMATES / FEET / HOTEL LUX / BASSIE GRACIE / BESSI / DANIEL GOD DAMN BYROM / FOLLY GROUP / GENN / LOW HUMMER / MEMES / PEEPING DREXELS / TINYUMBRELLAS / VENUE GRRRLS.

Saturday 6th November 2021:
WORKING MEN’S CLUB
PILLOW QUEENS / SINK YA TEETH / YARD ACT / CHEAP TEETH / COURTING / DEADLETTER / FAMOUS / GUSTAF / JOHN / KEG / LAUNDROMAT / LEGSS / MUSH / MOA MOA / ODD MORRIS / PORIJ / SCROUNGE / SOCIAL HAUL / SPRINTS / THE GOA EXPRESS / THE JACKDAW / TV PRIEST / WIFE SWAP USA / WUNDERHORSE / WYCH ELM

Saturday 6th November 2021 (Afterparty):
ROSS FROM FRIENDS (LIVE)
MANAMI (DJ) / GIULIA TESS (DJ)

Sunday 7th November 2021:
ANNA MEREDITH / BEAK> / BIG JOANIE / CMAT / PVA / SCALPING / WU-LU / ALBERTINE SARGES / DEATHCRASH / DEEP TAN / DELMER DARION / DITZ / FEARS / HATTIE COOKE / HOME COUNTIES / KAI KWASI / LUNCH MONEY LIFE / LIME GARDEN / LYNKS / MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE / NUHA RUBY RA /REGRESSIVE LEFT / SMOOTHBOI EZRA / THE UMLAUTS / TIBERIUS B

Top left) The Prince Albert, (top right) The Latest Music Bar, (bottom left) The Brunswick, (bottom right) Komedia (pics Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Get ready to embrace the experimental and the brave at Mutations Festival 2021.
Doors and curfew times for Mutations Festival 2021 are:
Thursday – 4pm doors / 10pm finish
Friday – 4pm doors / 10pm finish
Saturday – 12pm doors / 10pm finish
Sunday – 12pm doors / 10:30pm finish
Saturday Afterparty – 11pm doors / 4am finish
(all finish times are approximate and subject to change).

Day, Weekends and Afterparty tickets available on Friday 13th August 9am at www.mutationsfestival.com
Tickets £25+bf per day // £80+bf weekend // £13-£17+bf afterparty.

For further information, check out Mutations Festival on social media:
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Website

Not sure which acts to see? The Brighton & Hove News Music Team would like to flag up a dozen choice acts for you. They are as follows, just click on the photos to enlarge………

Wife Swap USA live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 3.8.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

DITZ live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 21.02.20 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Working Mens Club live at the Hideout, Brighton 10.5.19 (pic Sara-Louise Bowery Photography)

PVA live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 10.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Lime Garden (FKA Lime) live at The Rossi Bar, Brighton 20.02.20 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

ĠENN live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 31.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography)

Sink Ya Teeth live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 11.5.19 (pic Martin J. Fuller)

Hotel Lux live at the Green Door Store, Brighton 08.06.19 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography)

Peeping Drexels  live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 08.05.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

AK Patterson live at the Latest Music Bar, Brighton 19.5.18 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Nuha Ruby Ra live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 10.6.21 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Holly Macve live at The Lexington, London 08.01.20 (pic Mark Kelly)

Festival flyer

