Mutations Festival is back in Brighton featuring 100 acts!

Mutations Festival is back for 2021!

The festival will run in Brighton from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th November and will feature music performances from 100 of the most exciting, inspirational and relevant artists, performing over the four exuberant days.

These events will be happening at no less than eleven of Brighton’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues. These are Chalk / The Old Market / Patterns / Green Door Store / The Hope and Ruin / The Latest Music Bar / Komedia / The Brunswick / The Prince Albert / The Folklore Rooms / Backstage.

Acts appearing include An, Baxter Dury, Beak>, Ross From Friends, This is the Kit, Working Men’s Club and more.

Born in 2015, the genre melting Mutations 001 set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019 saw a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as Mutations 002 evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. Arriving at any place and at any time, Mutations Festival is an ever evolving and unforeseen meeting of like minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

With a passionate belief that all customers should be able to enjoy the festivals headline acts, Mutations Festival 2021 is structured such that the festival uses lower capacity venues, but more of them, during the day, as the afternoon progresses the number of venues being used reduces and the capacities increase, culminating in the evening with one single headline stage each day where all customers can enjoy the final acts of the night.

Performing over Mutations Festival weekend, with more to still be announced, are:

Thursday 4th November 2021:

THIS IS THE KIT

BILL RYDER-JONES / ROZI PLAIN / WILLY MASON / AK PATTERSON / CLARA MANN / HOLIDAY GHOSTS / HOLLY MACVE / JACKO HOOPER / MOLLY PAYTON / ROSEHIP TEAHOUSE / SOMEONE / WHITE FLOWERS.

Friday 5th November 2021:

BAXTER DURY

BILLY NOMATES / FEET / HOTEL LUX / BASSIE GRACIE / BESSI / DANIEL GOD DAMN BYROM / FOLLY GROUP / GENN / LOW HUMMER / MEMES / PEEPING DREXELS / TINYUMBRELLAS / VENUE GRRRLS.

Saturday 6th November 2021:

WORKING MEN’S CLUB

PILLOW QUEENS / SINK YA TEETH / YARD ACT / CHEAP TEETH / COURTING / DEADLETTER / FAMOUS / GUSTAF / JOHN / KEG / LAUNDROMAT / LEGSS / MUSH / MOA MOA / ODD MORRIS / PORIJ / SCROUNGE / SOCIAL HAUL / SPRINTS / THE GOA EXPRESS / THE JACKDAW / TV PRIEST / WIFE SWAP USA / WUNDERHORSE / WYCH ELM

Saturday 6th November 2021 (Afterparty):

ROSS FROM FRIENDS (LIVE)

MANAMI (DJ) / GIULIA TESS (DJ)

Sunday 7th November 2021:

ANNA MEREDITH / BEAK> / BIG JOANIE / CMAT / PVA / SCALPING / WU-LU / ALBERTINE SARGES / DEATHCRASH / DEEP TAN / DELMER DARION / DITZ / FEARS / HATTIE COOKE / HOME COUNTIES / KAI KWASI / LUNCH MONEY LIFE / LIME GARDEN / LYNKS / MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE / NUHA RUBY RA /REGRESSIVE LEFT / SMOOTHBOI EZRA / THE UMLAUTS / TIBERIUS B

Get ready to embrace the experimental and the brave at Mutations Festival 2021.

Doors and curfew times for Mutations Festival 2021 are:

Thursday – 4pm doors / 10pm finish

Friday – 4pm doors / 10pm finish

Saturday – 12pm doors / 10pm finish

Sunday – 12pm doors / 10:30pm finish

Saturday Afterparty – 11pm doors / 4am finish

(all finish times are approximate and subject to change).

Day, Weekends and Afterparty tickets available on Friday 13th August 9am at www.mutationsfestival.com

Tickets £25+bf per day // £80+bf weekend // £13-£17+bf afterparty.

For further information, check out Mutations Festival on social media:

Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / Website

Not sure which acts to see? The Brighton & Hove News Music Team would like to flag up a dozen choice acts for you. They are as follows, just click on the photos to enlarge………