Police appeal for help to find missing Hove man

Sussex Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a missing man from Hove.

Police said that Matthew Hunter, 51, also had links to Saltdean, Burgess Hill and Brighton and should not be approached.

The force said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Matthew Hunter, from Hove, who has been missing since Friday afternoon (20 August).

“Matthew, who is 51, is described as a white man, with mid-length sandy-coloured hair and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a light beige jacket, brown trousers and black plimsolls.

“He has links to Saltdean and Burgess Hill, as well as Brighton and Hove.

“Anybody who sees Matthew is asked not to approach him, but to call 101 quoting serial 1055 of 21/08.”