‘Oh Yeah’ it’s time for Ash at the Concorde 2

Having successfully outlasted their self-described ‘guaranteed real teenagers’ tagline when they first burst in earshot in 1994, last year ASH released ‘Teenage Wildlife: 25 Years Of Ash’ on Valentine’s Day through BMG. It was available in various formats including a 22 track double vinyl album with a special lenticular sleeve, (which has long sold out), but you can still snap up the 36 track two CD set from their official store HERE.

‘Teenage Wildlife:25 Years Of Ash’ features Tim Wheeler (vocals, guitar), Mark Hamilton (bass), Rick McMurray (drums) and Charlotte Hatherley (guitar).It traces the band’s recording career from exuberant debut ‘Jack Names The Planets’ through to the likes of ‘BuzzKill’ from 2018’s top twenty album ‘Islands’ whilst also including a new offering ‘Darkest Hour Of The Night’ alongside thirteen Top 40 singles such as ‘Girl From Mars’, ‘Gold Finger’, ‘Oh Yeah’ amid an array of the band’s recorded history.

‘Teenage Wildlife’ also came in a limited lenticular three CD set that will include a nineteen-track collection of rarities including a version of the Buzzcocks’ classic ‘Everybody’s Happy Nowadays’ (featuring Coldplay’s Chris Martin), the eternal ‘Teenage Kicks’ and the collection’s infamous title track.

From their mini-album ‘Trailer’, a volley of intent with ‘Jack Names The Planets’, ‘Uncle Pat’ and ‘Petrol’ recorded whilst still at school debut album proper, 1996’s Number One album ‘1977’, almost imploding with the follow-up ‘Nu-Clear Sounds’, the addition of teenage guitarist Charlotte Hatherley, 1998’s historic Northern Irish Referendum show in Belfast before a return to the number one spot with the universally acclaimed ‘Free All Angels’ seeing Tim Wheeler awarded with an Ivor Novello for ‘Shining Light’, consolidating a reputation for a run of extraordinary singles.

Whether the original trio or expanded four-piece with the multi-talented Hatherley, ASH have continually excelled both live and on record – an edited overview of reflection, ‘Teenage Wildlife’ encapsulates the past twenty-five years perfectly.

You can see this for yourself as ASH will be rockin’ on up here in Brighton at the popular Concorde 2 venue courtesy of LOUT Promotions on Thursday 2nd September.

The support for this concert will come from Indoor Pets. Tickets are available HERE and HERE.

Follow ASH on social media:

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram