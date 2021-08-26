Missing Hove man found
A missing man from Hove has been found, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Thursday 26 August).
The force issued a public appeal for help finding Matthew Hunter, 51, on Monday after he went missing last Friday.
Police said: “Matthew Hunter, who was missing from Hove, has been found.
“He had been missing since Friday afternoon (20 August).”
