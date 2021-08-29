BREAKING NEWS

Double-jabbed councillor shares covid warning after catching virus

Posted On 29 Aug 2021
Councillor Peter Atkinson

A councillor who has had both doses of the coronavirus vaccine has shared a warning about how it is still possible to catch covid-19.

North Portslade councillor Peter Atkinson spoke out about the danger after what he thought was a cold turned out to be covid.

As a nurse, the independent councillor had his second vaccine in March but said that he had still gone down with the virus.

He was also concerned that people might ignore the symptoms which may not be the classic persistent cough, high temperature and loss of taste but were more those of a common cold.

Councillor Atkinson said: “There are two serious issues here. People may just ignore the symptoms if they just think it’s a cold and not take a lateral flow test or get a full PCR test.

“This means that they could be carrying the virus and pass it on to older vulnerable people or those that have serious medical problems without realising it.”

He was also upset that people were no longer wearing masks on buses and in crowded areas, adding: “I know it’s no longer compulsory but, with the possibility of doubly vaccinated people now catching the virus, it’s vital that we show some common sense in crowded areas.”

Councillor Atkinson is fairly certain that he caught the virus at the Amex stadium when Brighton and Hove Albion played Watford on Saturday 21 August.

He said that the timing of his symptoms and the positive test strongly pointed to that, adding: “At half time while queuing for a cup of tea, I would estimate that only about 10 per cent of fans were wearing masks.

“It’s a football game and everyone is shouting or talking loudly. Any sort of distance between people is impossible.

“There were signs asking people to wear masks but no one was really taking any notice. And then on the coach on the way home the same pattern continued.”

Councillor Atkinson wants the government to update its advice on symptoms and to warn vaccinated people that they could catch covid – and he also wants stronger messaging on the wearing of masks.

He said: “If we don’t get on top of this very quickly, we’ll be looking at another lockdown this winter.”

