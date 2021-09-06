Brighton man jailed for sexually abusing girl

A Brighton man has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl more than six years ago.

Jason Lineker, 34, was jailed by Judge Stephen Mooney at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (3 September).

Lineker, 34, of Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton, denied sexually assaulting the girl, who was under 13 at the time of the abuse.

He was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Lewes a week earlier after a five-day trial which included evidence from witnesses and the girl herself.

Judge Mooney jailed Lineker for four and a half years, with a year on prison licence.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to last until further court order.

The order is intended to severely restrict his access to children.

The case was a retrial after a previous jury failed to agree on a verdict in November last year.

Detective Constable Angela Harvey, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “The victim, a young child, was very brave, having to give evidence in two trials as a result of the hung jury outcome in November 2020.”