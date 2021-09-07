Moped rider charged after police chase through Brighton and Hove

A moped rider has been charged after a police chase through Brighton and Hove and is due to appear before a crown court judge later this month.

Jack Coomber, 28, was alleged to have been spotted riding without a helmet along the A259 seafront road in Hove.

Sussex Police called in helicopter support as they tried to keep track of the moped before arresting a suspect in Whitehawk.

The force said this afternoon (Tuesday 7 September): “A moped rider has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

“It comes after Tactical Firearms Unit officers were alerted to a moped rider riding without a helmet in Kingsway, Hove, at 10am on Friday 27 August.

“Then, after a pursuit involving Roads Policing Unit teams and the National Police Air Service helicopter, a suspect was arrested in Cooksbridge Road, Brighton.

“Jack Coomber, 28, of no fixed address, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 28 August charged with the three offences and was remanded in custody.

“He is next due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 24 September for a preliminary hearing.”