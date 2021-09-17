Three arrested and circular saw seized over bloody ‘altercation’ on Brighton bus

Police have arrested three men and seized a circular saw after what appeared to be a bloody “altercation” on a bus in the centre of Brighton this afternoon (Friday 17 September).

A man was reported to be bleeding heavily and armed police were spotted at the scene.

Officers boarded a Brighton and Hove Buses number 48 in North Street, between Windsor Street and Portland Street, just after 3.30pm.

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to reports of an altercation on a bus in Brighton city centre at around 3.33pm on Friday 17 September.

“A man was reportedly seen heavily bleeding.

“However, it has since transpired this was fake blood or dye.

“Three men have each been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and a circular saw was seized.

“No injuries were reported.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we dealt with this incident.”