Could you help run Brighton and Hove’s independent health watchdog?

The main independent health and care watchdog in Brighton and Hove is looking for new directors, including someone to chair the board and a finance expert.

Healthwatch Brighton and Hove has won plaudits for its work during the coronavirus pandemic – and for reports on issues such as the difficulties faced by those trying to see a dentist.

The watchdog’s board oversees the work of dedicated staff who work with patients and others to try to improve services provided by hospitals, care homes, pharmacists, family doctors and dentists.

And they aim to give a voice to patients, especially those who find it hardest to be heard.

Healthwatch gathers, analyses and acts upon feedback from patients and the public to influence decision-making and drive improvement in local health and social care services.

And the volunteer directors have a key part to play in ensuring that Healthwatch Brighton and Hove – a statutory watchdog – continues to fulfil its vital role.

To find out more, visit the Healthwatch website – click here – or email the current chair Fran McCabe at frances.mccabe@icloud.com.

The board said: “We are in exciting and challenging times, with covid still with us, health and care services trying to recover, a Health and Care Bill on the horizon and funding for social care to be resolved.

“This is an ideal time for a chair to shape the next era of Healthwatch Brighton and Hove.

“Board members represent Brighton and Hove residents and we encourage applications from all sections of our diverse community.”

The deadline for applicants is Friday 8 October.