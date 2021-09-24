Man bailed over Hove firearms incident

A man arrested over a Hove firearms incident has been bailed until next month.

Police have increased patrols in the area around First Avenue in Hove after the 61-year-old man was arrested for a firearms offence on Sunday.

Officers were called to First Avenue to reports of gunshots being heard and quickly arrested a 61-year-old local man for possession of a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and alarm.

As part of the initial response, the road was closed off and the NPAS police helicopter was deployed to oversee the scene.

While the investigation is ongoing into the full circumstances around the incident, patrols have been increased around the area and police would like to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

Brighton and Hove’s Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw, said: “I fully understand the sense of concern in the community following Sunday’s incident, but I would like to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident, with no links to terrorism, that poses no wider risk.

“Reports of firearms incidents rightly justify a robust police response and our officers acted swiftly to contain the area around First Avenue and make a prompt arrest.

“We have increased our patrols around the area to reassure the public and provide a visible presence – please do feel free to speak to our officers if you have any concerns or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we are not looking for any further suspects in connection to the incident. Brighton and Hove continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit and we thank you for your patience while enquiries continue.”