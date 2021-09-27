Half time with Hodges – Crystal Palace 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

It’s not quite going to plan.

Although Albion got back into the game midway through the half, Palace had the best chances and Robert Sanchez made more routine saves than his counterpart.

Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana have had Albion’s best chances while one-time Seagulls target Odsonne Edouard forced Sanchez into one of those routine saves.

Lallana got a needless yellow card for hauling down James McCarther.

In first half added time Palace’s Conor Gallagher jinked past Marc Cucurella, who have him a shove but Leandro Trossard gave him a better one sadly and referee Andre Mariner gave Palace a penalty.

The old enemy from the old enemy, Wilfred Zaha, stepped up to give Palace a 1-0 half time lead.