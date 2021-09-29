Penelope Isles announce Brighton record store performance

Brighton based Penelope Isles have announced that they will be performing live in Brighton at the popular Resident music on Friday 5th November in support of their brand new album ‘Which Way To Happy’ which will be released on the same day. The band will also have a signing session after their performance. ‘Which Way To Happy’ will be the band’s second album and promises to be as great as their ‘Until The Tide Creeps In’ debut album which was released back in 2019 on Bella Union records.

The eleven tracks on ‘Which Way To Happy’ are as follows:

‘Terrified’

‘Rocking At The Bottom’

‘Play It Cool’

‘Iced Gems’

‘Sailing Still’

‘Miss Moon’

‘Sudoku’

‘Have You Heard’

‘Pink Lemonade’

‘11 11’

‘In A Cage’

You can find out more about the album (including which formats are available) and how to attend the special Resident instore performance and signing, by visiting the relevant Resident music website page HERE.

You can also order your Penelope Isles merch from their store HERE.

The following month, Penelope Isles will be rockin’ on up at the Concorde 2 venue in Brighton on Friday 10th December 2021.

You can purchase your tickets for that event HERE, HERE, HERE and also from Resident music.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have been fortunate to have witnessed Penelope Isles live on many occasions and they never fail to deliver. Read our report from their sold out concert at CHALK in Brighton during 2019 – CLICK HERE.

Check out Penelope Isles music on their Bandcamp page HERE and visit their website www.penelopeisles.com