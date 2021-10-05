Cyclist injured in Old Shoreham Road crash
A cyclist has been left with minor injuries after a crash with a car on the Old Shoreham Road this morning.
The cyclist, a Just Eat delivery man, was riding near the junction with Olive Road when the crash happened just before 10am this morning.
An hour later, emergency services were still at the scene.
A cycle lane separated by wands along the Old Shoreham Road was removed last month after Labour and Conservative councillors voted to scrap it following complaints from motorists.
The picture was taken by Dominic Forristal, who said that the rider’s Just Eat colleagues were also at the scene to make sure their colleague was okay.
He said: “My daughter has stopped cycling from Portslade to her school at Cardinal Newman along there because of harassment from drivers.
“As a driver, I haven’t noticed any reduction in journey times.”
A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to reports of a car colliding with a cyclist in Old Shoreham Road in Hove at 9.55am on Tuesday (October 6).
“The cyclist was treated for minor injuries by the ambulance service at the junction with Olive Road.”
6 Comments
I did wonder how long this would take.
There was a car accident yesterday also along OSR, any comment then?
No.
So let us wait and see what the reason was and hope he is OK.
They power along with the e-bikes, so no jumping to Green conclusions.
This is shocking. I never understood why some residents objected to the cycle lane when one life saved is well worth it. Not to mention the fact that such exercise prolongs life. There is a need to look further at Olive Road (which has an effect upon those who live in Isabel Crescent, a green space of which perhaps more could be made with further planting).
Perhaps let the reason for the accident be identified before jumping to conclusions. Was it driver or cyclistaT fault? Was any dash cam or cycle cam data available? What did the police think the cause, or do you automatically blame motorists?
If it had happened elsewhere where there has never been a cycle lane would you make the same emotive comments? What do Just Eat cyclists do when cycle lanes end – get off and push?
And with regard to the gentleman’s daughter, perhaps the alternative paths suggested by the council’s cycle route planner might be more applicable – perhaps via Neville Avenue, Hove Park and Hove Rec?
October 6th?
Accidents between bikes and cars are rare on this stretch, (4 along the old temporary cycle lane stretch in the 5 years up to its initial formation). We even had one accident when it was in place, (Cllr Clare). We all need to learn to share the roads responsibly, (especially drivers), because we will never have cycle lanes on all the 1200 roads in Brighton.