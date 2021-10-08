BREAKING NEWS

American rock band Porcelain Hill bring their blues, classic rock, and soul to Hove

Porcelain Hill live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

PORCELAIN HILL + WAIT FOR THE RIVER + SILVER BULLET – THE BRUNSWICK, HOVE 7.10.21

US Rock and Rollers Porcelain Hill made their Brighton & Hove debut last night at The Brunswick which is located at 1 Holland Road, Hove, BN3 1JF. Also on the bill were local band Silver Bullet and tour support Wait For The River. With a sound and stage presence more suited to Wembley Arena than The Brunswick, Porcelain Hill blew the crowd away with huge guitar tones, endless solos and more.

Silver Bullet live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Opening the show was local Brighton band Silver Bullet, forming only six months ago with their second ever live performance. Led by frontman Michael Herbert, the set opened with cover ‘Hell Yeah’ by Rev Theory, followed by a set of original blues rock tunes made up of guitar solos from lead guitarist Osian Jones and held down by rhythm section bassist Jacob Clark and drummer Troy Foster.

Silver Bullet live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Vocals merging the lines between classic rock and metal created an interesting cover of ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ that I can’t imagine Elton John would have approved of, but brought the crowd out of their shells and left them screaming for more after the final song.

Silver Bullet live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

The crowd favourite of the set appeared to be a tune going by the title of ‘Resist’, which clearly they couldn’t! After popular demand, the band returned to the stage for one last track, with bassist Jacob taking the mic for the skate punk comedic tune ‘Deck F*ck’.

There are more than one rock band called Silver Bullet, but you can find out more about our Brighton lads HERE.

Wait For The River live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Next to the stage was Portsmouth based band Wait For The River, who were joining Porcelain Hill on their tour right across the UK. They comprise of vocalist and guitarist Ben, bassist Jordan and drummer Tyler.

Wait For The River live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Beginning the set with ‘Are You Satisfied’, the Muse style basslines paired with Royal Blood guitar tones and vocals, filled the packed-out venue with an electric energy. Or as the band put it “A three-piece grunge/blues/rock band from the South of the UK. Fuzz laden guitar riffs, weighty bass lines and head-banging-inducing drums create the sound of Wait For The River.”

Wait For The River live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Alongside a cover of Stevie Wonder track ‘Superstition’, their debut single ‘Way Out’ (which you can stream/purchase HERE) the trio held the crowd’s attention and succeeded in warming them up perfectly for the main act of the evening.

Leonie Wilson assisting Wait For The River at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Finishing the set with guest vocals from Leonie Wilson, her powerful vocals with incredible range and control left the crowd with a mixture of awe and shock.

Find out more about the band HERE.

Porcelain Hill live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Finally, all the way from California to The Brunswick stage were American Rock and Rollers Porcelain Hill, who formed in 2012 and features Darnell “Big D” Cole on guitar and vocals, Jakob “Special K” Parnham on bass and vocals and Sonny “Wildfire” Campos on drums and vocals.

Porcelain Hill live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

They brought pure joy and excitement the second they stepped on stage. With only four shows left of their UK tour, the set filled with intricate blues guitar solos paired with a tale from the road to match every song, which brought an intimate atmosphere to the crowded room.

Porcelain Hill live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Frontman Darnell’s heavenly vocals stood out early in the set with Bossman a track from their 2016 albumSee It Now. The electric on stage and chemistry between the band resulted with in-sync guitar and bass dance moves, as well as their back to back solos, gave the band an energy that seemed much more fitted for an arena tour, and as a result made the crowd feel even more lucky to be able to witness Porcelain Hill in such an intimate setting.

Porcelain Hill live at The Brunswick, Hove 7.10.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge!)

Catch them on the last three dates of their tour this month in Southampton, Sheffield and Yorkshire.

Check out their releases on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Gig flyer

