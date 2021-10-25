New covid cases total almost 200 a day in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has gone up to almost 200 a day, according to the latest figures.

In the seven days to Thursday (21 October) there were 1,206 new cases of covid-19 in Brighton and Hove.

This was up from 916 in the previous seven-day period – to Thursday 14 October.

The rate rose more than 30 per cent from 314 for every 100,000 people to just over 413.

The rate has been rising for more than a fortnight, with more people being tested since students returned to school and university.

At the end of last week Alistair Hill, the director of public health in Brighton and Hove, said: “There has been a rise in overall cases this week – both in the city and across England.

“Vaccines remain our primary line of defence against the virus.

“Locally the NHS is making it as easy as possible for you to get your vaccines.

“Walk-in clinics are available every day for first and second doses, and for covid boosters for those who are eligible.

“So whether you are yet to have your first vaccine, or due your second, booster or flu, please get your jab as soon as you can.”