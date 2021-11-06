BREAKING NEWS

As world leaders tackle climate change, here’s a glimpse of what’s happening locally

Posted On 06 Nov 2021 at 4:38 pm
As world leaders assemble in Glasgow, I was reminded that I recently attended the Greater Brighton Economic Board’s virtual climate summit.

It highlighted local projects already under way and pointed the way towards further local and national action ahead of COP26.

We heard about the need to reduce our CO2 consumption from around 8kg to 3kg per head to stay within reach of our net zero targets.

The main emissions in the city arise from flying, food, drink and cars, but there’s also important work to be done around heating – insulation and retrofitting.

You can find a very useful CO2 consumption map which goes into detail for each local ward here www.carbon.place.

We saw some great work being done by the Sussex Bay Initiative, combining natural habitat restoration with fishing and eco-tourism and I look forward to hearing more at a webinar next month.

We heard that saltmarshes, seagrass and kelp forests are amazing solutions to carbon storage and sequestration.

The Sussex kelp restoration project has achieved a near-shore trawling ban of between 1km and 4km from our coasts. Early results from this project, aimed at recreating our incredible kelp forests with their multiple habitats, are encouraging.

We heard about green hydrogen initiatives from engineers at Ricardo – and the efforts of Shoreham port to covert to it. Just one converted HGV would reduce carbon consumption by 39 tonnes a year!

Brighton and Hove Buses emphasised the need for more priority bus lanes to encourage more passengers on to buses.

We agree, but I and Labour colleagues would add that reducing fares would also help with this endeavour, which is critical for local and regional active travel plans.

They are looking at using hydrogen fuel cell technology to add to their part-zero emission buses already on the road across the city.

Other cities, including Portland, in the American state of Oregon, and Lahti, in Finland, set out their green initiatives.

An interesting point made by Portland was that green energy schemes, be they electric transport or retrofits to public housing, disproportionally benefit disadvantaged households as they reduce energy costs significantly.

In summary, our city needs significantly more green and blue investment over the next few years.

Councillor Carmen Appich is the joint Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.

  1. Greens out 6 November 2021 at 5.29pm Reply

    Masses of congestion caused by ill thought out ‘improvements’ add considerably.

    Why would people give up their cars when public transport in Brighton is expensive, slow, uncomfortable and mostly inconvenient.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

