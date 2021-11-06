Premier League Match Day 11 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Albion line up again without a recognised striker again as Leandro Trossard looks likely to fulfil the false number 9 role.

Both Tariq Lamptey and Yves Bissouma start for the Seagulls as Jurgen Locadia returns to the bench.

Jakub Moder also drops to the bench.

Albion line up: Sanchez; Dunk, Lamptey, Duffy, Veltman; Mwepu, Cucurella, Bissouma, March, Lallana; Trossard.