Premier League Match Day 11 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
Albion line up again without a recognised striker again as Leandro Trossard looks likely to fulfil the false number 9 role.
Both Tariq Lamptey and Yves Bissouma start for the Seagulls as Jurgen Locadia returns to the bench.
Jakub Moder also drops to the bench.
Albion line up: Sanchez; Dunk, Lamptey, Duffy, Veltman; Mwepu, Cucurella, Bissouma, March, Lallana; Trossard.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.