Spandau Ballet founder member, Steve Norman, to perform the band’s debut album in Brighton

Steve Norman, co-founder, saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist of the world-famous Spandau Ballet has announced he will celebrate the bands 40th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, ‘Journeys To Glory’ with a full UK tour in 2022. The tour takes in 14 dates and includes a concert in Brighton at Patterns on Sunday 20th February 2022.

The charismatic performer, accompanied by his five-piece band ‘The Sleevz’ (that includes his son Jaco on bass), will perform the album in its entirety for the first time. ‘Journeys To Glory’ includes the band’s first hit single, ‘To Cut A Long Story Short’ and other singles, ‘Musclebound’ and ‘The Freeze’. The show will also feature later Spandau classics, including ‘True’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Only When You Leave’, and will showcase Steve’s prowess as a talented vocalist and guitar-player alongside his more well-known sax and percussion duties.

Steve on the tour:

“As much as it pains me that my main band is not currently a working unit, I simply cannot let this important milestone slip by without further pomp and ceremony. Spandau will always have a special place in my heart, as will JK, Gary, Tone and Mart. This tour is me and The Sleevz rocking a fine line between our interpretation of the songs whilst keeping true to the integrity of the original versions. And ultimately and most importantly, the audiences’ ears. Luckily, I’m in both bands. I’ll make sure we don’t stray too far. I’m already fired up and thoroughly looking forward to performing this album in front of a live audience. For a few weeks in February 2022 myself and The Sleevz, flying the Spandau flag.”

Steve on the importance of ‘Journeys To Glory’:

“Little did I know when I formed a band with my school chums back in 1976, that we would not only reach that Holy Grail of signing a record deal but that the resulting record would play a major part in representing and inspiring a whole new generation. Our fellow ‘movers and shakers’ of the Blitz crowd in 1979/1980 had sparked a new youth movement that was now erupting out of clubland and rippling out across the globe – The New Romantics. And my band with ‘Journeys To Glory’ were right there at the front. Our scene was creative, vibrant and powerful. We felt invincible. The collective Blitz kids’ wave was unstoppable, and Spandau had all the established bands looking over their shoulders wondering what the hell was coming through, and if they should be moving out of the way. Right there, was when our hopes and visions of the future finally materialised. Back when the saxophone, my future signature instrument, was just a twinkle in my quiff covered eye.”

Norman’s many career highlights include performing at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium and being involved on Band Aid’s Christmas classic ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’. With Spandau Ballet, he has toured the world playing to huge audiences in stadia and arenas. In 2015 Spandau Ballet released a critically acclaimed documentary movie about the band’s story called “Soul Boys Of The Western World” that premiered at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Steve has played saxophone, guitar, percussion, and sang for a wide selection of artists over the years including Holy Holy featuring ex-“Spider from Mars” Woody Woodmansey, Tony Visconti (David Bowie producer) & Glenn Gregory; Marc Almond; Earl Slick (Bowie guitarist); Mike Garson (Bowie pianist & keyboard player); Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, Bruce Foxton (The Jam); Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols); Kim Wilde; Paul Young and many others. However, he achieved a personal goal when he performed on-stage with the legend that is Iggy Pop.

The February 2022 dates are as follows:

Tues 8th WOKINGHAM – The Whitty

Wed 9th LONDON – Half Moon Putney

Fri 11TH ALTRINCHAM – Bowdon Rooms

Sat 12th DARLINGTON – The Forum

Sun 13TH LYTHAM ST. ANNES – Lowther Pavilion

Tues 15th GUILDFORD – The Boileroom

Wed 16TH NORWICH – Epic

Thurs17th BIRMINGHAM – Hare & Hounds

Sat 19th SOUTHEND ON SEA – Chinnerys

Sun 20th BRIGHTON – Patterns

Tues 22nd LANCASTER – Grand Theatre

Wed 23rd BARROW IN FURNESS – The Forum

Thurs 24TH EDINBURGH – Liquid Rooms

Fri 25TH GLASGOW – Oran Mor

