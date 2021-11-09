Foals announce Brighton concert as part of extra dates on UK tour

Following the release of their brand new single ‘Wake Me Up’, Foals have today added three dates to their 2022 headline tour. Tickets for the new UK dates in Hull, Newcastle and at the Brighton Centre go on sale Friday 12th November at 9am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.foals.co.uk.

In 2019, Foals’ two-part album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’ took them to new heights with their first No.1 on the Official Album Charts and BRIT Award for Best Group. Two years on, the band have released ‘Wake Me Up’ – a first taste of their eagerly anticipated new album which will follow in 2022.

Also in 2022, Foals will make a long-awaited return to the live arena in April, when they commence a UK headline tour that includes four sold out London shows at Olympia and as well as the three new extra dates in Hull, Newcastle and Brighton. They then tour Europe in May ahead of the summer festival season. Please see their official website for a full list of dates and ticket information.

Foals have partnered with Twickets as their official ticket resale platform to protect their fans against ticket touting. Twickets is an ethical ticket resale marketplace, enabling fans to sell spare tickets at face value or less.

Foals new date concert tickets go on sale on Friday 12th November at 9am:

25 April 2022 Hull Bonus Arena

26 April 2022 Newcastle O2 City Hall

27 April 2022 Brighton Centre

Foals previously announced UK concert dates:

20 April 2022 Edinburgh Usher Hall, SOLD OUT

21 April 2022 Edinburgh Usher Hall, SOLD OUT

23 April 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

29 April 2022 London Olympia SOLD OUT

30 April 2022 London Olympia SOLD OUT

1 May 2022 London Olympia SOLD OUT

2 May 2022 London Olympia SOLD OUT

5 May 2022 Blackpool Empress Ballroom, SOLD OUT

6 May 2022 Blackpool Empress Ballroom, SOLD OUT

8 May 2022 London O2 Brixton Academy SOLD OUT

29 June 2022 Manchester Castlefield Bowl SOLD OUT

8 July 2022 Leeds Millennium Square

foals.co.uk