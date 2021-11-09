Local nurses given NHS ‘boost’

Two local nurses, Peter and Melanie Atkinson, have just had their coronavirus booster jab at the vaccination centre in Churchill Square, Brighton.

Peter Atkinson, who is also the independent councillor for North Portslade, said: “It’s vital that as many people as possible get the booster.

“We may be facing a tough winter and it’s vital that we have a much protection as possible against covid – and that includes younger people who are being offered one dose at schools.”

After a positive start, he said, the booster programme had slowed down and medical experts were worried that, with only 72 per cent of residents having had the first covid vaccination and 66 per cent the second, there was a significant section of the local population at risk.

Research also showed that the risk of death from covid was 32 times higher in unvaccinated people.

The NHS is also concerned that hospitals could come under major strain with covid-19 cases adding to the normal winter pressures.

Councillor Atkinson said: “About 90 per cent of people admitted to hospital because of covid are unvaccinated. That speaks for itself.

“We are also seeing an increase in hospital admissions of double-jabbed people where the effectiveness of the vaccinations is running out.

“So by getting vaccinated or boosted you are helping reduce the risk of infecting others and helping the NHS. It’s a complete no brainer.”