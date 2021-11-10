Man in court charged with false imprisonment and rape

A man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences against three women at addresses in Brighton.

Abdoulie Jobe, 28, unemployed, of Harmsworth Crescent, Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday, 6 November and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a plea and case preparation hearing on 6 December.

Jobe is charged with the rape and false imprisonment of a woman on 24 August, the rape of another woman on 29 August, and with sexually assaulting a third woman on 27 July.

The prosecution authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit.