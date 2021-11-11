Brighton shoegaze dreampoppers HANYA entertain at The Hope & Ruin

HANYA + THE DAYLIGHT + AMELIA CAESAR – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 10.11.21

I picked up a flyer on my way into The Hope And Ruin tonight, it was advertising tonight’s HANYA gig, the date on the poster was Thursday May 6th 2021. I think this was the third rescheduled gig to promote Hanya’s EP launch since Covid-19 all but shut down live music, but it was well worth the long wait.

First on stage was Brighton’s Amelia Caesar, best described as an alt folk singer songwriter who performed a short 5 song set. Her voice reminded me of Katie Melua, but with deeper undertones. My favourites were ‘White Light’, a single released last year and her last song she performed tonight ‘Weep Like Giants’.

Check her out on Soundcloud at soundcloud.com/ameliacaesar

Next up was South London trio The Daylight, a band I haven’t come across before, but I was really impressed with their catchy alt indie tunes. The lead singers’ deep vocals worked really well with just guitar and drums and this is a band I will certainly be keeping an eye on in 2022.

Check them out on Spotify.

Headliners HANYA took to the stage at 10pm to rousing applause. I think it’s the third time I’ve covered this band and they just keep getting better each time I see them. Vocalist Heather Sheret’s infectious enthusiasm works it’s way into the audience, and you can’t help but have a smile on your face listening to their dream pop indie anthems. They played a ten song set, starting the show with recent single ‘Dream Wife’.

Tonight they expanded to a five piece with Kit on backing vocals and tambourine, that adds an extra layer to their sound and also added beautiful lights and visuals as a backdrop to compliment their dream pop tunes.

Heather’s parents were in the audience tonight, her father wearing head to foot HANYA merchandise and a song was dedicated to them and also her dog. She was also full of tour stories, a couple of which were told tonight. The band are about two thirds of their way through their first full UK tour.

My favourite songs of the hour long set were ‘Logan’s Run’ (inspired by the film of the same name) and ‘Lydia’. The band finished with ‘Everyone’s Tired’ ,me included at 11pm, and the band left the stage to great applause. Bass player Jorge joked they couldn’t play an encore as they didn’t have any more songs to play, not even a cover version. The large crowd left happy, and the late night Brighton drizzle couldn’t dampen the mood.

The band were obviously thrilled with the night as they have posted this on social media; “What an absolute dream that was!!!! Our hometown show and we absolutely loved every second so thank you”.

Hanya are:Jack Watkins (drums)

Jorge Bela (bass guitar)

Ben Varnes (lead guitar)

Heather Sheret (vocals, keyboards, guitar)

HANYA setlist:

‘Dream Wife’

‘I’ll Do It Tomorrow’

‘Swim In My Sleep’

‘Cement’

‘Fortunes’

‘Texas’

‘Logan’s Run’

‘Houseplants’

‘Monochrome’

‘Lydia’

‘Everyone’s Tired’

Check HAYNA out on YouTube, visit their Bandcamp page HERE and check out their website HERE.